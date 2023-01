By Jugjet Singh





German players celebrate after defeating England during the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup quarterfinal match between England and Germany at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India. - AP PIC



BHUBANESWAR (INDIA): Germany fought back from the brink of defeat to score two goals in the final three minutes to hold England 2-2 before prevailing 4-3 in a Hockey World Cup quarter-final shootout at the Kalinga Stadium today.