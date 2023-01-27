FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela - 27 January

Bhubaneswar - Rourkela, India



All times GMT +5:30



Rourkela



26 Jan 2023 11:30 RSA v MAS (9th - 16th) 6 - 3

26 Jan 2023 14:00 WAL v FRA (9th - 16th) 2 - 2 ( SO 2/4 - 1/5)

26 Jan 2023 16:30 CHI v ARG (9th - 16th) 0 - 8

26 Jan 2023 19:00 JPN v IND (9th - 16th) 0 - 8



Bhubaneswar



27 Jan 2023 16:30 AUS v GER (SF)

27 Jan 2023 19:00 BEL v NED (SF)



Rourkela



28 Jan 2023 11:30 MAS v JPN (13th - 16th)

28 Jan 2023 14:00 CHI v FRA (13th - 16th)

28 Jan 2023 16:30 ARG v WAL (9th - 12th)

28 Jan 2023 19:00 RSA v IND (9th - 12th)



Wales stun France as South Africa, Argentina and India register comfortable wins







The 9-12 and 13-16 classification matches are set as South Africa, Wales, Argentina and India register wins in the first round of classification matches to head into the 9-12 playoff matches while losses for Malaysia, France, Chile and Japan see them go to the 13-16 playoff matches. All classification matches will take place on 28 January at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.











SA men’s hockey team wins first World Cup play-off match





SA Team celebrating a win against Malaysia.Image: @SA Hockey Association Twitter



South Africa’s men’s hockey team wins its first game at this year’s World Cup in India. The Proteas beat Malaysia by six goals to three in a play-off match for 9th to 16th place.











Error-ridden Speedy Tigers drubbed by South Africa



By Jugjet Singh





- Pic credit FIH



BHUBANESWAR: The Speedy Tigers lost their fangs and claws when they were humiliated 6-3 by Nations Cup champions South Africa in their Hockey World Cup classification match in Rourkela today.











Ruined by emotions, Malaysia fail to play 'normal game' in loss to South Africa



By Jugjet Singh





South African players celebrate after scoring against Malaysia in their classification match at the Hockey World Cup in Rourkela today. - Pic credit FIH



KUALA LUMPUR: Coach Arul Selvaraj said emotions took over the Speedy Tigers in the first two quarters, as they tried too hard to win instead of playing their normal composed game.











Speedy Tigers to face Japan in fight for 13th spot



By Jugjet Singh





Speedy Tigers will face Japan at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela on Saturday.



BHUBANESWAR: Malaysia will have a day's rest before regrouping to play their final Hockey World Cup match against Japan at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela on Saturday.











Wales make history with first men’s Hockey World Cup win





Wales scored a fine World Cup victory over France PIC: WorldSportPics



Bhubaneswar — Wales qualified for a first Hockey World Cup via a shoot-out. Then they went one better to record an historic first victory after Toby Reynolds-Cotterill proved the hero with three superb saves to deny France in Rourkela. Victory also assured Wales of finishing above their world ranking.











Wales beat France in shootout to secure first win



By Tom Brown



Wales won a match at the Hockey World Cup for the first time with a tense shootout victory over France.











Massive victories for India, Argentina in hockey World Cup



ROURKELA: Hosts India and Argentina recorded thumping victories in the first round of classification matches of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup here at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium on Thursday.











Indian Men's Hockey Team beat Japan 8-0



Abhishek and Harmanpreet Singh score double goals in the team's successful outing; hosts will next play against South Africa on 28th January for 9th to 12th placing







Rourkela: Indian Men's Hockey Team beat Japan 8-0 in the 9th to 16th placing match here in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela on Thursday in the spectacular Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium. Goals were scored by Mandeep Singh (33'), Abhishek (36', 44'), Vivek Sagar Prasad (40'), Harmanpreet Singh (46'), Manpreet Singh (59') and sukhjeet Singh (60') while the Indian goalkeepers PR Sreejesh and Krishan Pathak ensured they kept a clean slate.











India records its biggest World Cup victory , 8-0 over Japan







India posted its biggest world cup victory –8-0 — today against the Asian Games champions Japan at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in the 9th to 16th place play off. For the team that failed in its quest to enter the quarterfinal, and thus made the hockey loving nation sad, by losing the cross over to New Zealand, this comes as both relief and consolation. The goal fest must have satiated the full stands the Rourkela saw today.











India thrashes Japan 8-0, eyes ninth-place finish



India defeated Japan 8-0 in the 9-16 classification match to give an expectant 20,000 crowd at the Birsa Munda International Stadium a celebratory night.



Aashin Prasad





India’s Harmanpreet Singh in action against Japan. | Photo Credit: PTI



There were no big celebrations from skipper Harmanpreet Singh after he scored from a penalty corner. It was the fifth goal of an 8-0 rout over Japan in the qualification playoff game and his first penalty corner conversion of the World Cup with a goalkeeper manning the posts. He could only shake his head in relief. But Harmanpreet and his men were able to give an expectant 20,000 crowd at the Birsa Munda International Stadium a celebratory night.











Almost a year since his debut, Abhishek scores brace in World Cup



Abhishek's brace against Japan in the Hockey World Cup earned him the 'Player of the Match' award.





Abhishek



India defeated Japan in their 9-16th classification match at the ongoing Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 in an 8-0 win. One man shone brightly on the day who had made his national team debut just a year back.











‘Was important to play well for our pride today’ - India coach Graham Reid after win over Japan



Hockey World Cup: Graham Reid’s India beat Japan 8-0 in the classification round.



Aashin Prasad





FILE PHOTO: Indian hockey team coach Graham Reid on the press conference. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



India head coach Graham Reid said the team has had a tough three days in the aftermath of the World Cup exit in the crossovers last weekend. India put behind the disappointment to beat Japan 8-0 in the classification round here on Thursday.











After Hockey World Cup 2023 debacle, Graham Reid says his contract will be reviewed



Graham Reid was blamed by some hockey legends for India's exit from World Cup 2023.





India men's hockey team coach Graham Reid. Image: Hockey India



Rourkela: Under-pressure Indian men’s hockey team head coach Graham Reid’s contract, which runs till 2024 Paris Olympics, could be under review at the end of the ongoing World Cup after the hosts made a shock exit from the showpiece before the quarterfinal stage.











Indian hockey coaches’ - past and present - calls for sports psychologist left unanswered



While India has improved with its goalscoring in the final quarter of matches – 56 goals – since the Tokyo Olympics, it has found itself faltering in decisive moments, time and again.



Aashin Prasad





FILE PHOTO: Indian players Akakshdeep Singh (left) and Hardik Singh sit in the goal post before leaving the stadium after the loss in the crossover match against New Zealand in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



In the aftermath of the surprise World Cup exit in the crossover stage last week, India head coach Graham Reid felt it was time for the team to work with a mental conditioning coach. “I think following this, we will try and work out how to get a mental coach involved. We need to do something different perhaps,” said last Sunday.











We will ask coach, senior players why the hunger to win was missing: Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey



Jaspreet Sahni





Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey (TOI Photo)



BHUBANESWAR: India's title hopes at the Hockey World Cup ended in an anti-climax. For a second consecutive World Cup at home, the team failed to live up to its expectations and will now finish outside of the top eight.











Indian Women's Hockey Team go down 1-3 to Netherlands in their second friendly tie



Salima Tete (50') scores India's lone goal







Cape Town The Indian Women's Hockey Team lost to Netherlands 1-3 in their second friendly tie against the World No.1 side Netherlands here in the picturesque Cape Town on Thursday. India's lone goal came from Salima Tete in the 50th minute.











Indian women’s hockey team goes down 1-3 to Netherlands





File Photo: India had lost the first friendly to the Dutch by the same margin. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/Clive Mason



Salima Tete scored the only goal for India in the 50th minute as it went down to world No.1 Netherlands 1-3 in its second friendly hockey tie at the picturesque Cape Town on Thursday.











Eddie Ockenden exclusive: No letting up for Australia’s captain on cusp of history at 2023 FIH Hockey World Cup



Over 400 caps into his international career, Aussie skipper Eddie Ockenden isn’t slowing down. Just two more victories in India will see him win his third world title and bring Australia level with Pakistan for the most World Cup victories in history. Read his exclusive interview with Olympics.com below.



By Sean McAlister





Eddie Ockenden being interviewed by Olympics.com



Few people in sport have experienced what Australia captain Eddie Ockenden has in his career on the hockey pitch.











Australia lead top four in world in semi-final blockbusters





Colin Batch talks to his team after edging Spain PIC: WorldSportPics/Frank Uijlenbroek



Bhubaneswar — They needed a late equaliser against Argentina in the pool stages and fought back deliciously to thwart Spain in the last eight. Despite these difficult moments, would anyone expect anything less than Australia lining up to compete for a place in their fifth final in six World Cups?











The Ripple Effect?



Ashley Morrison



Sunday 22nd January 2023 may well go down in hockey as Black Sunday.











Why England’s Hockey World Cup script has much to savour in defeat



ODISHA OUTTAKES: Analysing England's World Cup defeat to Germany in the aftermath of defeat



By Rod Gilmour





Umpire asks for calm during England and Germany thriller PIC: WorldSportPics/Frank Uijlenbroek



Bhubaneswar — There’s a scene in All the President’s Men, the classic investigative journalism film centred on the Watergate scandal 40 years ago, where Rob Redford, who plays Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward, meets his Deep Throat source at an underground carpark. Footsteps echo in the cavernous space in the early hours, Deep Throat lighting a match to wafting cigarette smoke to signal his whereabouts.











