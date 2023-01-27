ODISHA OUTTAKES: Analysing England's World Cup defeat to Germany in the aftermath of defeat



By Rod Gilmour





Umpire asks for calm during England and Germany thriller PIC: WorldSportPics/Frank Uijlenbroek



Bhubaneswar — There’s a scene in All the President’s Men, the classic investigative journalism film centred on the Watergate scandal 40 years ago, where Rob Redford, who plays Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward, meets his Deep Throat source at an underground carpark. Footsteps echo in the cavernous space in the early hours, Deep Throat lighting a match to wafting cigarette smoke to signal his whereabouts.



