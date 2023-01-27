Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Why England’s Hockey World Cup script has much to savour in defeat

Published on Friday, 27 January 2023 10:30 | Hits: 22

ODISHA OUTTAKES: Analysing England's World Cup defeat to Germany in the aftermath of defeat

By Rod Gilmour


Umpire asks for calm during England and Germany thriller PIC: WorldSportPics/Frank Uijlenbroek

Bhubaneswar — There’s a scene in All the President’s Men, the classic investigative journalism film centred on the Watergate scandal 40 years ago, where Rob Redford, who plays Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward, meets his Deep Throat source at an underground carpark. Footsteps echo in the cavernous space in the early hours, Deep Throat lighting a match to wafting cigarette smoke to signal his whereabouts.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.