Eddie Ockenden exclusive: No letting up for Australia’s captain on cusp of history at 2023 FIH Hockey World Cup

Published on Friday, 27 January 2023 10:30 | Hits: 22

Over 400 caps into his international career, Aussie skipper Eddie Ockenden isn’t slowing down. Just two more victories in India will see him win his third world title and bring Australia level with Pakistan for the most World Cup victories in history. Read his exclusive interview with Olympics.com below.

By Sean McAlister


Eddie Ockenden being interviewed by Olympics.com

Few people in sport have experienced what Australia captain Eddie Ockenden has in his career on the hockey pitch.

