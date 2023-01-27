Over 400 caps into his international career, Aussie skipper Eddie Ockenden isn’t slowing down. Just two more victories in India will see him win his third world title and bring Australia level with Pakistan for the most World Cup victories in history. Read his exclusive interview with Olympics.com below.



By Sean McAlister





Eddie Ockenden being interviewed by Olympics.com



Few people in sport have experienced what Australia captain Eddie Ockenden has in his career on the hockey pitch.



