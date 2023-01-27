While India has improved with its goalscoring in the final quarter of matches – 56 goals – since the Tokyo Olympics, it has found itself faltering in decisive moments, time and again.



Aashin Prasad





FILE PHOTO: Indian players Akakshdeep Singh (left) and Hardik Singh sit in the goal post before leaving the stadium after the loss in the crossover match against New Zealand in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



In the aftermath of the surprise World Cup exit in the crossover stage last week, India head coach Graham Reid felt it was time for the team to work with a mental conditioning coach. “I think following this, we will try and work out how to get a mental coach involved. We need to do something different perhaps,” said last Sunday.



