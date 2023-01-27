Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

‘Was important to play well for our pride today’ - India coach Graham Reid after win over Japan

Published on Friday, 27 January 2023 10:30 | Hits: 23

Hockey World Cup: Graham Reid’s India beat Japan 8-0 in the classification round.

Aashin Prasad


FILE PHOTO: Indian hockey team coach Graham Reid on the press conference. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

India head coach Graham Reid said the team has had a tough three days in the aftermath of the World Cup exit in the crossovers last weekend. India put behind the disappointment to beat Japan 8-0 in the classification round here on Thursday.

