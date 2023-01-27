Hockey World Cup: Graham Reid’s India beat Japan 8-0 in the classification round.



Aashin Prasad





FILE PHOTO: Indian hockey team coach Graham Reid on the press conference. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



India head coach Graham Reid said the team has had a tough three days in the aftermath of the World Cup exit in the crossovers last weekend. India put behind the disappointment to beat Japan 8-0 in the classification round here on Thursday.



