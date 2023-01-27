Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India thrashes Japan 8-0, eyes ninth-place finish

Published on Friday, 27 January 2023 10:30 | Hits: 23

India defeated Japan 8-0 in the 9-16 classification match to give an expectant 20,000 crowd at the Birsa Munda International Stadium a celebratory night.

Aashin Prasad


India’s Harmanpreet Singh in action against Japan. | Photo Credit: PTI

There were no big celebrations from skipper Harmanpreet Singh after he scored from a penalty corner. It was the fifth goal of an 8-0 rout over Japan in the qualification playoff game and his first penalty corner conversion of the World Cup with a goalkeeper manning the posts. He could only shake his head in relief. But Harmanpreet and his men were able to give an expectant 20,000 crowd at the Birsa Munda International Stadium a celebratory night.

