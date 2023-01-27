India defeated Japan 8-0 in the 9-16 classification match to give an expectant 20,000 crowd at the Birsa Munda International Stadium a celebratory night.



Aashin Prasad





India’s Harmanpreet Singh in action against Japan. | Photo Credit: PTI



There were no big celebrations from skipper Harmanpreet Singh after he scored from a penalty corner. It was the fifth goal of an 8-0 rout over Japan in the qualification playoff game and his first penalty corner conversion of the World Cup with a goalkeeper manning the posts. He could only shake his head in relief. But Harmanpreet and his men were able to give an expectant 20,000 crowd at the Birsa Munda International Stadium a celebratory night.



