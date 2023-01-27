



India posted its biggest world cup victory –8-0 — today against the Asian Games champions Japan at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in the 9th to 16th place play off. For the team that failed in its quest to enter the quarterfinal, and thus made the hockey loving nation sad, by losing the cross over to New Zealand, this comes as both relief and consolation. The goal fest must have satiated the full stands the Rourkela saw today.



