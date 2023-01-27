Abhishek and Harmanpreet Singh score double goals in the team's successful outing; hosts will next play against South Africa on 28th January for 9th to 12th placing







Rourkela: Indian Men's Hockey Team beat Japan 8-0 in the 9th to 16th placing match here in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela on Thursday in the spectacular Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium. Goals were scored by Mandeep Singh (33'), Abhishek (36', 44'), Vivek Sagar Prasad (40'), Harmanpreet Singh (46'), Manpreet Singh (59') and sukhjeet Singh (60') while the Indian goalkeepers PR Sreejesh and Krishan Pathak ensured they kept a clean slate.



