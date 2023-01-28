The number of dope tests conducted in a year is very low as compared to other sports like athletics, swimming, weightlifting and even a team sport like football.





Since January 2017, only 14 dope violations (adverse analytical findings) have been reported, of which eight have been sanctioned. Almost all the cases related to recreational drugs and not performance-enhancing substances. | Photo Credit: Getty Images



Hockey remains one the cleanest sport in the world with just eight players being suspended for dope-related offences in the last five years, and the international hockey federation (FIH) wants to keep it that way by remaining vigilant.



