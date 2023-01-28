Indervir Grewal





Harvinder Singh Saini (right) with Siegfried Aikman at the Kalinga Stadium. Tribune Photo



Near the centre line on the practice pitch at the Kalinga Stadium, Japan’s former coach Siegfried Aikman was involved in a discussion with an Indian coach. From the engrossed look on the Indian coach’s face, it was evident that Aikman, who guided Japan to their first Asian Games title in 2018, was sharing his wisdom.



