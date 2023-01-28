



On 16 January 2023, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced that Krzysztof Glodowski (Poland) and Saurabh Vinayak (India) were the lucky winners of the contest organised by FIH and its Global Partner Odisha, where all fans around the world were invited to try their luck, through a simple draw, and win a trip - for two people - to Odisha during the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela.



