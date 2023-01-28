The World Cup Finalists
By Tariq Ali
Germany and Belgium enter into final of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup at Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, 2023.
These two teams playing against each other for the first time in the final of any events organised by Federation of International Hockey (FIH).
Last time, they met in the final of the EuroHockey Nations Championship I at Boom, Belgium in 2013, in the match Germany defeated Belgium by 3 - 1.
All the finals of the World Cup:
Teams. Finals Gold Silver
Netherlands 7. 3. 4
Pakistan. 6. 4. 2
Australia. 5. 3. 2
Germany (all). 4. 2. 2
Spain. 2. 0. 2
India. 2. 1. 1
England. 1. 0. 1
Belgium. 1. 1. 0
The final matches played between the two arch rivals:
PAK v ESP 1: PAK 1 ESP 0 in 1971
NED v IND 1: NED 1 IND 0 in 1973
IND v PAK 1: IND 1 PAK 0 in 1975
PAK v NED 3: PAK 2 NED 1 in 1978 1990 1994
PAK v GER 1: PAK 1 GER 0 in 1982
AUS v ENG 1: AUS 1 ENG 0 in 1986
NED v ESP 1: NED 1 ESP 0 in 1998
GER v AUS 3: GER 2 AUS 1 in 2002 2006 2010
AUS v NED 1: AUS 1 NED 0 in 2014
BEL v NED 1: BEL 1 NED 0 in 2018