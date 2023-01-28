By Tariq Ali



Germany and Belgium enter into final of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup at Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, 2023.





These two teams playing against each other for the first time in the final of any events organised by Federation of International Hockey (FIH).



Last time, they met in the final of the EuroHockey Nations Championship I at Boom, Belgium in 2013, in the match Germany defeated Belgium by 3 - 1.



All the finals of the World Cup:

Teams. Finals Gold Silver

Netherlands 7. 3. 4

Pakistan. 6. 4. 2

Australia. 5. 3. 2

Germany (all). 4. 2. 2

Spain. 2. 0. 2

India. 2. 1. 1

England. 1. 0. 1

Belgium. 1. 1. 0



The final matches played between the two arch rivals:

PAK v ESP 1: PAK 1 ESP 0 in 1971

NED v IND 1: NED 1 IND 0 in 1973

IND v PAK 1: IND 1 PAK 0 in 1975

PAK v NED 3: PAK 2 NED 1 in 1978 1990 1994

PAK v GER 1: PAK 1 GER 0 in 1982

AUS v ENG 1: AUS 1 ENG 0 in 1986

NED v ESP 1: NED 1 ESP 0 in 1998

GER v AUS 3: GER 2 AUS 1 in 2002 2006 2010

AUS v NED 1: AUS 1 NED 0 in 2014

BEL v NED 1: BEL 1 NED 0 in 2018