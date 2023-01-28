Belgian goalkeeper staved off a determined Dutch challenge in the shootout as the defending champion booked its second straight World Cup final spot after the teams were tied 2-2 at the end of regulation time.



Belgium goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch celebrates after their win ,during the 2023 Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup semi-final match between Belgium and Netherlands, in Bhubaneswar, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK / The Hindu



At 35, Vincent Vanasch proved yet again why he is rated so highly on world hockey. On Friday, the veteran Belgian goalkeeper staved off a determined Dutch challenge in the shootout as the defending champion booked its second straight World Cup final spot after the teams were tied 2-2 at the end of regulation time.



