Peillat, who has played more than 100 matches for Argentina, but is now a German citizen, changed the complexion of the game.





Gonzalo Peillat (Source: Hockey India)



Star drag-flicker Gonzalo Peillat struck a second-half hat-trick as Germany made a sensational comeback after being two goals down to beat Australia 4-3 and enter the FIH Men's World Cup final for the fifth time here on Friday.