After missing out on the finals in 2014 and 2018, Germany marked its return in style beating World No. 1 Australia with a convincing win in the semifinal.



Uthra Ganesan





Victory at last: Germany’s Niklas Wellen, right, celebrates after scoring the winner against Australia in the during the FIH Men’s World Cup semifinal. | Photo Credit: AP



A long free hit from near the half line by Mathias Muller, a dead stop by Gonzalo Peillat on the backline and a desperate dive by Niklas Wellen through the smallest of spaces to find the net with six seconds to go – Germany eked out a victory just in time here on Friday.



