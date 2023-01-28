



Something special about the Germans here – the killer last minutes. Mats Grahmbush’s team ambushed England in the last three minutes in the quarterfinal the other day. Today, they finished Aran Zeleswski’s Australia who took 3-2 lead just two minutes before full time. However the comeback kings, as they are, kept attacking and a spur of reflex, Niclas Wellen pushed a close rebound into the cage, barely six seconds before the full time, which ensured their fifth World Cup entry. Germans enter the World Cup final after a gap of 12 years. Incidentally, today was their 12th semifinal encounter and won the last semifinal in India (Delhi 2010).



