Bhubaneswar, India: The Executive Board (EB) of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) took the opportunity of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 to hold its first meeting of the year today in Bhubaneswar, India, under the chairmanship of FIH President Tayyab Ikram. A few National Associations Presidents present in Bhubaneswar were invited to attend the start of the meeting and exchange with the EB members.