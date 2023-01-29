Hockey World Cup diary: India, nation of foodies, broken phones and hotel intricacies
The Hockey Paper editor takes a sideline view of life on tour at the men’s 2023 World Cup in Rourkela and Bhubaneswar
By Rod Gilmour
Enjoying streetside local red tea in Rourkela
It started with a green pickle. Having landed in Jharsuguda, a two-hour drive from Rourkela in mid January, a small cohort of young and old hacks were left to ponder our next move in getting to the World Cup’s second city. There are many unexpected turns in Indian daily life, which is what makes this country such a vibrant place to tour. Thus we happened upon an unexpected media bus and we were gleefully on our way.