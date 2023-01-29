The Hockey Paper editor takes a sideline view of life on tour at the men’s 2023 World Cup in Rourkela and Bhubaneswar



By Rod Gilmour





Enjoying streetside local red tea in Rourkela



It started with a green pickle. Having landed in Jharsuguda, a two-hour drive from Rourkela in mid January, a small cohort of young and old hacks were left to ponder our next move in getting to the World Cup’s second city. There are many unexpected turns in Indian daily life, which is what makes this country such a vibrant place to tour. Thus we happened upon an unexpected media bus and we were gleefully on our way.



