Pakistan, Australia and Germany have won back-to-back titles in the past





Belgium team members react after winning in the penalty shootout during their 2023 Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup semi-final match against Netherlands, in Bhubaneswar, on January 27, 2023. PTI



Olympic champions Belgium will look to overcome a resilient Germany and become only the fourth nation to defend the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup title when the two sides clash in the final here on Sunday.



