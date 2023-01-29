Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Holders Belgium wary of German resilience in FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup final

Published on Sunday, 29 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 18

Pakistan, Australia and Germany have won back-to-back titles in the past


Belgium team members react after winning in the penalty shootout during their 2023 Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup semi-final match against Netherlands, in Bhubaneswar, on January 27, 2023. PTI

Olympic champions Belgium will look to overcome a resilient Germany and become only the fourth nation to defend the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup title when the two sides clash in the final here on Sunday.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.