400-cap club members Dohmen and Ockenden looking to add to their medal collections as Belgium take on Aussies in final



Indervir Grewal





Belgium's John-John Dohmen is going for his second title, while Australia's Eddie Ockenden is eyeing his fourth World Cup medal.



As the final day of another World Cup arrives, 12 teams will have a sense of completion. Four teams, though, will still be in the grip of nervous excitement as they take the field for one last time. Defending champions Belgium will face Germany for gold, while Netherlands will meet world No. 1 Australia for the bronze medal.



