Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

We could have done better with ball possession

Published on Sunday, 29 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 17

Last Sunday, the host nation blew a 2-0 lead twice in the penalty shootout defeat to New Zealand in the crossovers.

Aashin Prasad


Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh during a press conference. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

India captain Harmanpreet Singh felt that his team needed to learn to keep possession better and maintain discipline. India finished joint-ninth with Argentina after it beat South Africa 5-2 at the end of its World Cup campaign.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.