Last Sunday, the host nation blew a 2-0 lead twice in the penalty shootout defeat to New Zealand in the crossovers.



Aashin Prasad





Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh during a press conference. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



India captain Harmanpreet Singh felt that his team needed to learn to keep possession better and maintain discipline. India finished joint-ninth with Argentina after it beat South Africa 5-2 at the end of its World Cup campaign.



