Rourkela, 28 January 2023: Hockey India on Saturday congratulated Mandeep Singh on completing 200 International caps for the Indian Men's Hockey Team. The skilful forward achieved this milestone during India's 9th to 12th placing match against South Africa at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela held at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium.



