World number six India earned six penalty corners in the match and scored one from them while South Africa, ranked 14th, got three PCs without converting any one of them. India had 31 circle penetrations in total while South Africa had 22.



This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ?impolicy=website&width=640&height=363" border="0" />

India, who led 2-0 at half time, had 15 circle penetration as against eight by South Africa at the breather. Twitter @TheHockeyIndia



Rourkela: A dominant India scored twice in the first and fourth quarters to beat South Africa 5-2 in a classification match and finish joint ninth in the FIH Men’s World Cup in Rourkela on Saturday.



