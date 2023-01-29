Forward Abhishek produced moments of brilliance to lead India to a commanding win over South Africa in the World Cup classification match.



Aashin Prasad





India players greet each other after win against South Africa. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



As the teams lined up for the national anthems, forward Mandeep Singh received a loud ovation from the Rourkela faithful here on Saturday at the Birsa Munda International Stadium on the landmark of his 200 th game in national colours. But it was another young Indian forward, Abhishek, who produced moments of brilliance to lead India to a 5-2 win over South Africa in the World Cup classification match.



