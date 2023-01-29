Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

India finishes ninth after 5-2 win against South Africa

Published on Sunday, 29 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 17

Forward Abhishek produced moments of brilliance to lead India to a commanding win over South Africa in the World Cup classification match.

Aashin Prasad


India players greet each other after win against South Africa. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

As the teams lined up for the national anthems, forward Mandeep Singh received a loud ovation from the Rourkela faithful here on Saturday at the Birsa Munda International Stadium on the landmark of his 200 th game in national colours. But it was another young Indian forward, Abhishek, who produced moments of brilliance to lead India to a 5-2 win over South Africa in the World Cup classification match.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.