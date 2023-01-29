Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Indian Men's Hockey Team beat South Africa 5-2

Published on Sunday, 29 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 17

Goals were scored by Abhishek (5'), Harmanpreet Singh (12'), Shamsher Singh (45'), Akashdeep Singh (49') and Shamsher Singh (59')  



Rourkela Indian Men's Hockey Team beat South Africa 5-2 in their 9th to 12th placing match in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela. Playing in front of a packed audience in the stellar Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Saturday, India ensured an entertaining brand of hockey for the passionate crowds of Rourkela who beelined to the newly-built stadium for the last day's proceedings in this stadium before the action moves to Bhubaneswar for the grand finale of the tournament on 29th January.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.