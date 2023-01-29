Goals were scored by Abhishek (5'), Harmanpreet Singh (12'), Shamsher Singh (45'), Akashdeep Singh (49') and Shamsher Singh (59')







Rourkela Indian Men's Hockey Team beat South Africa 5-2 in their 9th to 12th placing match in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela. Playing in front of a packed audience in the stellar Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Saturday, India ensured an entertaining brand of hockey for the passionate crowds of Rourkela who beelined to the newly-built stadium for the last day's proceedings in this stadium before the action moves to Bhubaneswar for the grand finale of the tournament on 29th January.



