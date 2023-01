KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The 2023 Sunshine Showcase, presented by Team IP, saw an action packed three days at the at ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World Resort. Although weather forced a slight delay on the final day, the teams competed for medals in all age division Flights and the atmosphere was magical throughout the entire showcase for all to enjoy. The 2022 event also marked the most teams ever competing at the annual Disney event with 199 teams.