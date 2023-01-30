World Cup Records & Milestones Finals
FIH HOCKEY MEN'S WORLD CUP: THE MEDALISTS
Germany won the 15th World Cup championship defeated Belgium in the penalty shoot outs after the thrilling final match ended in a 3-3 draw in the full time, in the shoot outs session Germany won the match by 5-4 in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup at Bhubaneswar, 2023.
The Gold Medalists
Pakistan 4 1971 1978 1982 1994
Netherlands 3 1973 1990 1998
Australia 3 1986 2010 2014
Germany 3 2002 2006 2023
India 1 1975
Belgium 1 2018
The Silver Medalists
Netherlands 4. 1978 1994 2014 2018
Spain 2. 1971 1998
Pakistan 2. 1975 1990
Germany 2. 1982 2010
Australia 2 2002 2006
India 1. 1973
England 1. 1986
Belgium 1. 2023
The Bronze Medalists
Australia 5. 1978 1982 1990 1994 2018
Germany 4. 1973 1975 1986 1998
Netherlands 3. 2002 2010 2023
India 1. 1971
Spain 1. 2006
Argentina 1. 2014
The Top Scorers
Jeremy Hayward (Australia) 9 goals
Tom Boon (Belgium) 8 goals
Victor Charlet (France) 8 goals
Jip Janssen (Netherlands) 8 goals
Jeremy Hayward of Australia was the Top Scorer of the Tournament with 9 goals in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup at Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, 2023.
The Top Scorers of all the FIH Hockey Men's World Cup Tournaments:
8 - Tanvir Dar (Pakistan) at Barcelona 1971
11 - Ties Kruize (Netherlands) at Amsterdam 1973
7 - Manzurul Hasan (Pakistan),
Ties Kruize (Netherlands) and
Stefen Otulakowski (Poland) at Kuala Lumpur 1975
15 - Paul Litjens (Netherlands) at Buenos Aires 1978
12 - Rajinder Singh (India) at Bombay 1982
7 - Richard Charlesworth (Australia) at London 1986
10 - Ignacio Escude (Spain) at Lahore 1990
10 - Taco van den Honert (Netherlands) at Sydney 1994
11 - Jay Stacy (Australia) at Utrecht 1998
10 - Jorge Lombi (Argentina) and
Sohail Abbas (Pakistan) at Kuala Lumpur 2002
11 - Taeke Taekema (Netherlands) at Monchengladbach 2006
9 - Luke Doener (Australia) at New Delhi 2010
10 - Gonzalo Peillat (Argentina) at The Hague 2014
7 - Blake Govers ( Australia) and
Alexander Hendrickx (Belgium) at Bhubaneswar 2018
9 - Jeremy Hayward (Australia) at Bhubaneswar and Rourkela 2023