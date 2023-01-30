FIH HOCKEY MEN'S WORLD CUP: THE MEDALISTS



Germany won the 15th World Cup championship defeated Belgium in the penalty shoot outs after the thrilling final match ended in a 3-3 draw in the full time, in the shoot outs session Germany won the match by 5-4 in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup at Bhubaneswar, 2023.





The Gold Medalists



Pakistan 4 1971 1978 1982 1994

Netherlands 3 1973 1990 1998

Australia 3 1986 2010 2014

Germany 3 2002 2006 2023

India 1 1975

Belgium 1 2018



The Silver Medalists



Netherlands 4. 1978 1994 2014 2018

Spain 2. 1971 1998

Pakistan 2. 1975 1990

Germany 2. 1982 2010

Australia 2 2002 2006

India 1. 1973

England 1. 1986

Belgium 1. 2023



The Bronze Medalists



Australia 5. 1978 1982 1990 1994 2018

Germany 4. 1973 1975 1986 1998

Netherlands 3. 2002 2010 2023

India 1. 1971

Spain 1. 2006

Argentina 1. 2014



The Top Scorers



Jeremy Hayward (Australia) 9 goals

Tom Boon (Belgium) 8 goals

Victor Charlet (France) 8 goals

Jip Janssen (Netherlands) 8 goals



Jeremy Hayward of Australia was the Top Scorer of the Tournament with 9 goals in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup at Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, 2023.



The Top Scorers of all the FIH Hockey Men's World Cup Tournaments:



8 - Tanvir Dar (Pakistan) at Barcelona 1971

11 - Ties Kruize (Netherlands) at Amsterdam 1973

7 - Manzurul Hasan (Pakistan),

Ties Kruize (Netherlands) and

Stefen Otulakowski (Poland) at Kuala Lumpur 1975

15 - Paul Litjens (Netherlands) at Buenos Aires 1978

12 - Rajinder Singh (India) at Bombay 1982

7 - Richard Charlesworth (Australia) at London 1986

10 - Ignacio Escude (Spain) at Lahore 1990

10 - Taco van den Honert (Netherlands) at Sydney 1994

11 - Jay Stacy (Australia) at Utrecht 1998

10 - Jorge Lombi (Argentina) and

Sohail Abbas (Pakistan) at Kuala Lumpur 2002

11 - Taeke Taekema (Netherlands) at Monchengladbach 2006

9 - Luke Doener (Australia) at New Delhi 2010

10 - Gonzalo Peillat (Argentina) at The Hague 2014

7 - Blake Govers ( Australia) and

Alexander Hendrickx (Belgium) at Bhubaneswar 2018

9 - Jeremy Hayward (Australia) at Bhubaneswar and Rourkela 2023