Netherlands pips Australia for bronze medal

Published on Monday, 30 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 8

While the Netherlands celebrated another podium finish, Australia will go home empty-handed in a World Cup for the first time since 1998.

Aashin Prasad


Netherland’s captain Brinkman Thierry celebrates after scoring a goal, during the 2023 Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup match for the third position between Australia and Netherlands. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

After the painful semifinal defeat, the young Netherlands side overpowered Australia in a 3-1 win to seal a World Cup bronze medal. Having gone a goal down here in the opening half at the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday, the young side recovered to show they wanted it more. “We are a young team and we want something. You really need to show in these kind of games,” Jorrit Croon, the Dutch attacking midfielder said after the game.

