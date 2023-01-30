While the Netherlands celebrated another podium finish, Australia will go home empty-handed in a World Cup for the first time since 1998.



Aashin Prasad





Netherland’s captain Brinkman Thierry celebrates after scoring a goal, during the 2023 Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup match for the third position between Australia and Netherlands. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR



After the painful semifinal defeat, the young Netherlands side overpowered Australia in a 3-1 win to seal a World Cup bronze medal. Having gone a goal down here in the opening half at the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday, the young side recovered to show they wanted it more. “We are a young team and we want something. You really need to show in these kind of games,” Jorrit Croon, the Dutch attacking midfielder said after the game.



