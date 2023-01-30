Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Germany crowned champions after scripting comeback against Belgium in final

Published on Monday, 30 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 8

The two sides were locked 3-3 at the end of regulation time of the thrilling final before Germany eventually won 5-4 in sudden death in front of a packed Kalinga Stadium.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.?impolicy=website&width=640&height=363" border="0" width="640" height="363" />
This was the third time in the tournament that Germany had won after trailing 0-2 and their mental strength and never-say-die attitude came to the fore again as they denied the Belgians to defend their title. Twitter @TheHockeyIndia

Bhubaneswar: Germany ended Belgium’s dominance in global hockey in the last five years as they made yet another stunning comeback from two-goal deficit to beat the defending champions in penalty shootout to win the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup for a third time in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

