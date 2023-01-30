Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Germany lifts title after penalty shootout win, Netherlands finishes 3rd

Published on Monday, 30 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 8

Germany overturned a 2-0 deficit before defeating Belgium in a penalty shootout. Netherlands defeated Australia 3-1 in the 3rd place playoff.

Uthra Ganesan


Germany’s players celebrate with the trophy after winning the FIH men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Germany rode its momentum and belief on Sunday, prevailing in the shootouts for the second time in three games, to lift its third world title here with a 5-4 win in sudden death against defending champion Belgium after the teams were tied 3-3 in regulation time.

