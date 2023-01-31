In the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup at Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, 2023 ended with the Highest Goal scoring Average.





Statistically, 249 goals have been scored in 44 matches at the average of 5.66 goals per match in the tournament being a record for Word Cup event.



The following is the list of Highest Goal Average in Hockey Men's World Cup:-



Matches, Goals, Average., Event Details

44. 249. 5.66 Bhubaneswar and Rourkela 2023

38. 199. 5.24 New Delhi 2010

42. 209. 4.98 Utrecht 1998

36. 157. 4.36. Bhubaneswar 2018

38. 162. 4.26. The Hague 2014

42. 175. 4.17. Kuala Lumpur 1975

72. 300. 4.17. Kuala Lumpur 2002

42. 174. 4.14. Monchengladbach 2006

55. 226. 4.10. Buenos Aires 1978

42. 203. 4.10. Bombay 1982

42. 147. 3.50. Lahore 1990

42. 146. 3.48. London 1986

42. 143. 3.40. Sydney 1994

42. 124. 2.95. Amsterdam 1973

30. 67. 2.23. Barcelona 1971



200+ Goals in the FIH Hockey Men's World Cup Tournament



Goals, Matches, Average.



300. 72. 4.17 Kuala Lumpur 2002

249. 44. 5.66 Bhubaneswar and Rourkela 2023

226. 55 4.10 Buenos Aires 1978

209 42. 4.98 Utrecht 1998

203. 42. 4.10 Bombay 1982



Most Individual Goals in World Cup



Gonzalo Peillat became the fourth player to complete 20+ goals in Hockey Men's World Cup career. Gonzalo Peillat previously, played for Argentina had scored 16 goals for them, later he earned the citizenship of Germany, now playing for Germany he scored 6 goals in this World Cup.



Following is the list of player who scored 16+ goals in Hockey Men's World Cup:-



26 goals Paul Litjens (Netherlands)

22 goals Gonzalo Peillat (16 goals for Argentina and 6 goals for Germany)

21 goals Ties Kruize (Netherlands)

21 goals Taeke Taekema (Netherlands)

18 goals Wolfgang Strodter (West Germany)

18 goals Sohail Abbas (Pakistan)

17 Floris Jan Bovelander (Netherlands)

16 Jeremy Hayward (Australia)

16 Tom Boon (Belgium)