World Cup Records & Milestones- Highest Goal Average
In the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup at Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, 2023 ended with the Highest Goal scoring Average.
Statistically, 249 goals have been scored in 44 matches at the average of 5.66 goals per match in the tournament being a record for Word Cup event.
The following is the list of Highest Goal Average in Hockey Men's World Cup:-
Matches, Goals, Average., Event Details
44. 249. 5.66 Bhubaneswar and Rourkela 2023
38. 199. 5.24 New Delhi 2010
42. 209. 4.98 Utrecht 1998
36. 157. 4.36. Bhubaneswar 2018
38. 162. 4.26. The Hague 2014
42. 175. 4.17. Kuala Lumpur 1975
72. 300. 4.17. Kuala Lumpur 2002
42. 174. 4.14. Monchengladbach 2006
55. 226. 4.10. Buenos Aires 1978
42. 203. 4.10. Bombay 1982
42. 147. 3.50. Lahore 1990
42. 146. 3.48. London 1986
42. 143. 3.40. Sydney 1994
42. 124. 2.95. Amsterdam 1973
30. 67. 2.23. Barcelona 1971
200+ Goals in the FIH Hockey Men's World Cup Tournament
Goals, Matches, Average.
300. 72. 4.17 Kuala Lumpur 2002
249. 44. 5.66 Bhubaneswar and Rourkela 2023
226. 55 4.10 Buenos Aires 1978
209 42. 4.98 Utrecht 1998
203. 42. 4.10 Bombay 1982
Most Individual Goals in World Cup
Gonzalo Peillat became the fourth player to complete 20+ goals in Hockey Men's World Cup career. Gonzalo Peillat previously, played for Argentina had scored 16 goals for them, later he earned the citizenship of Germany, now playing for Germany he scored 6 goals in this World Cup.
Following is the list of player who scored 16+ goals in Hockey Men's World Cup:-
26 goals Paul Litjens (Netherlands)
22 goals Gonzalo Peillat (16 goals for Argentina and 6 goals for Germany)
21 goals Ties Kruize (Netherlands)
21 goals Taeke Taekema (Netherlands)
18 goals Wolfgang Strodter (West Germany)
18 goals Sohail Abbas (Pakistan)
17 Floris Jan Bovelander (Netherlands)
16 Jeremy Hayward (Australia)
16 Tom Boon (Belgium)