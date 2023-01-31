Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Bottle, apple pie and being crazy: Secret behind Germany’s World Cup hero Danneberg

Published on Tuesday, 31 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 9

The emotion of the achievement is writ large on German goalkeeper Jean-Paul Danneberg’s face as it quivers while saying the words, ‘It’s amazing... I have no words to describe it.”

Aashin Prasad


This was Danneberg’s second success in the shootouts. | Photo Credit: AFP

Moments after the World Cup was lifted, Jean-Paul Danneberg, Germany’s hero in the final of the penalty shootout, is still buzzing. The emotion of the achievement is writ large on his face as it quivers while saying the words, ‘It’s amazing... I have no words to describe it.”

