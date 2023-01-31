As the team celebrated and volunteers rushed around to prepare for the presentations, Henning cut a solitary figure on the goalpost, letting the victory sink in and allowing himself a little crying.



Uthra Ganesan





FILE PHOTO: Andre Henning during a 2013 media interaction. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA



Andre Henning took charge of an uncertain German hockey team in early 2022 and a year later, he was lost for words as his boys refused to give up, came back every time they were down and almost out and simply out-believed everyone else to lift the World Cup in front of a packed Kalinga Stadium on Sunday.



