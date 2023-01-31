Germany were crowned champions of the world for the first time in 17 years after their remarkable comeback victory over Belgium in the final of the Hockey World Cup in India. With Paris 2024 just a year-and-a-half away, here are five things we learned from the tournament that give us some indication of how teams will perform at the next Olympic Games.



The 2023 FIH Hockey World Cup has come to an end with Germany lifting the trophy for the third time in history. It’s been a long wait for the newly crowned champions of the world, who last claimed the title 17 years ago, however a penalty win over Belgium in the final saw them once again take home a memorable gold medal.



