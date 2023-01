Graham Reid resigned as the head coach of the Indian men’s hockey team, a day after the conclusion of the World Cup in Odisha.



Uthra Ganesan





FILE PHOTO: Indian men’s hockey team coach Graham Reid. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



A day after the Hockey World Cup came to an end with Germany crowned champion, the Indian team parted ways with its coach and support staff as the predictable off-field games began in earnest.