FIH Odisha Men's World Cup 2023 statistical review

Published on Wednesday, 01 February 2023 10:00

Final Standing
1 Germany 2 Belgium 3 Netherlands 4 Australia 5 England 6 Spain 7 New Zealand 8 South Korea 9 Argentina and India 11 South Africa and Wales 13 France and Malaysia 15 Chile and Japan



Highest Scores of the Match
Netherlands 14 - 0 Chile at Bhubaneswar
Australia 9 - 2 South Africa at Rourkela
Australia 8 - 0 France at Bhubaneswar
Argentina 8 - 0 Chile at Rourkela
India 8 - 0 Japan at Rourkela
Belgium 7 - 1 Japan at Rourkela
Germany 7 - 2 Korea at Rourkela
Argentina 6 - 0 Wales at Rourkela
South Africa 6 - 3 Malaysia at Rourkela
France 5 - 5 Argentina at Rourkela
Argentina 5 - 5 (2-3) South Africa at Rourkela

Hat Tricks Scorers
5 Tom Boon Belgium 7-1 Japan at Rourkela
4 Blake Govers Australia 9-2 South Africa at Rourkela
4 Victor Charlet France 5-5 Argentina at Rourkela
4 Jip Janssen Netherlands 14-0 Chile at Bhubaneswar
3 Jeremy Hayward Australia 8-0 France at Bhubaneswar
3 Nicolas Della Torre Argentina 5-5 France at Rourkela
3 Niklas Wellen Germany 7-2 South Korea at Rourkela
3 Thierry Brinkman Netherlands 14-0 Chile at Bhubaneswar
3 Gonzalo Peillat Germany 4-3 Australia (in Semi Final) at Bhubaneswar

Two Hat Tricks in a Match
3 Tom Craig and 3 Jeremy Hayward Australia 8-0 France at Bhubaneswar
4 Jip Janssen and 3 Thierry Brinkman
Netherlands 14-0 Chile at Bhubaneswar

Hat Tricks from the both sides in a Match (The first instance in the World Cup event)
4 Victor Charlet (France) and 3 Nicolas Della Torre (Argentina) France 5-5 Argentina at Rourkela

Top Goal Scorers of the Tournament
9 Jeremy Hayward (Australia)
8 Tom Boon (Belgium)
8 Victor Charlet (France)
8 Jip Janssen (Netherlands)
7 Niklas Wellen (Germany)
7 Thierry Brinkman (Netherlands)

