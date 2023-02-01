Final Standing

1 Germany 2 Belgium 3 Netherlands 4 Australia 5 England 6 Spain 7 New Zealand 8 South Korea 9 Argentina and India 11 South Africa and Wales 13 France and Malaysia 15 Chile and Japan





Highest Scores of the Match

Netherlands 14 - 0 Chile at Bhubaneswar

Australia 9 - 2 South Africa at Rourkela

Australia 8 - 0 France at Bhubaneswar

Argentina 8 - 0 Chile at Rourkela

India 8 - 0 Japan at Rourkela

Belgium 7 - 1 Japan at Rourkela

Germany 7 - 2 Korea at Rourkela

Argentina 6 - 0 Wales at Rourkela

South Africa 6 - 3 Malaysia at Rourkela

France 5 - 5 Argentina at Rourkela

Argentina 5 - 5 (2-3) South Africa at Rourkela



Hat Tricks Scorers

5 Tom Boon Belgium 7-1 Japan at Rourkela

4 Blake Govers Australia 9-2 South Africa at Rourkela

4 Victor Charlet France 5-5 Argentina at Rourkela

4 Jip Janssen Netherlands 14-0 Chile at Bhubaneswar

3 Jeremy Hayward Australia 8-0 France at Bhubaneswar

3 Nicolas Della Torre Argentina 5-5 France at Rourkela

3 Niklas Wellen Germany 7-2 South Korea at Rourkela

3 Thierry Brinkman Netherlands 14-0 Chile at Bhubaneswar

3 Gonzalo Peillat Germany 4-3 Australia (in Semi Final) at Bhubaneswar



Two Hat Tricks in a Match

3 Tom Craig and 3 Jeremy Hayward Australia 8-0 France at Bhubaneswar

4 Jip Janssen and 3 Thierry Brinkman

Netherlands 14-0 Chile at Bhubaneswar



Hat Tricks from the both sides in a Match (The first instance in the World Cup event)

4 Victor Charlet (France) and 3 Nicolas Della Torre (Argentina) France 5-5 Argentina at Rourkela



Top Goal Scorers of the Tournament

9 Jeremy Hayward (Australia)

8 Tom Boon (Belgium)

8 Victor Charlet (France)

8 Jip Janssen (Netherlands)

7 Niklas Wellen (Germany)

7 Thierry Brinkman (Netherlands)