Jaspreet Sahni





Siegfried Aikman, Roelant Oltmans, Shane McLeod and Harendra Singh (L to R)



NEW DELHI: It didn't take much time for Hockey India(HI) to react to the team's dismal show at the Men's Hockey World Cup. President Dilip Tirkey and other HI officials met the team and the coaching staff led by Graham Reid after they arrived from Rourkela having finished joint 9th in the tournament. And the day after Germany were crowned the champions in Bhubaneswar, chief coach Reid, analytical coach Greg Clark and scientific advisor Mitchell David Pemberton tendered their resignations.



