Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Hockey India advertises for new Chief Coach: Who are the likely candidates?

Published on Wednesday, 01 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 13

Jaspreet Sahni


Siegfried Aikman, Roelant Oltmans, Shane McLeod and Harendra Singh (L to R)

NEW DELHI: It didn't take much time for Hockey India(HI) to react to the team's dismal show at the Men's Hockey World Cup. President Dilip Tirkey and other HI officials met the team and the coaching staff led by Graham Reid after they arrived from Rourkela having finished joint 9th in the tournament. And the day after Germany were crowned the champions in Bhubaneswar, chief coach Reid, analytical coach Greg Clark and scientific advisor Mitchell David Pemberton tendered their resignations.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.