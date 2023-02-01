

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team will be led by Preeti



Bengaluru: Hockey India on Tuesday announced the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team squad for the tour of South Africa set to begin from February 14 onwards. The Indian team led by Preeti as Captain and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal as Vice-Captain will play a series of matches on the tour between 17th and 25th February against South Africa Junior Women's Hockey Team and South Africa A Team.



