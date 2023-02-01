Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Hockey India names Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team for Tour of South Africa 2023

Published on Wednesday, 01 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 13


The Indian Women’s Hockey Team will be led by Preeti

Bengaluru: Hockey India on Tuesday announced the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team squad for the tour of South Africa set to begin from February 14 onwards. The Indian team led by Preeti as Captain and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal as Vice-Captain will play a series of matches on the tour between 17th and 25th February against South Africa Junior Women's Hockey Team and South Africa A Team.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.