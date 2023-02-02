Sarah Juggins, for PAHF





Dave Passmore, USA



It hasn’t been easy for the women’s Team USA field hockey squad in recent years. It was almost a decade ago that the USA took the world by storm as they made the semi-finals of the 2014 Rabobank Hockey World Cup in the Netherlands. Following that triumphant storming of the citadel of top nations, the USA reached a high of sixth in the FIH World Rankings and the team began to look like serious contenders for medals at the top events. A victory at the 2015 Pan American Games earned the team a place at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. Here they defeated both higher ranked Argentina and Australia in the pool matches but came up against the eventual gold medal winners Great Britain in the quarter finals, where they lost by a narrow 2-1 margin.



