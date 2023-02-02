Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

'Cannot blame Graham Reid, Indian players did not give their best at hockey World Cup': Ex-India captain V Baskaran

Published on Thursday, 02 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 4

1980 Olympics gold-medallist V Baskaran came down heavily on Indian players reacting to coach Graham Reid's resignation after Hockey World Cup 2023.

Ujwal Singh


Indian hockey team and coach Graham Reid at the Kalinga Stadium during the Hockey World Cup 2023. Image: Hockey India

Former India men’s hockey team captain V Baskaran, who led them to their last gold medal at the  1980 Olympics, came down heavily on the players after the dismal show at the recently concluded World Cup. Hosts India finished ninth with Germany lifting the title in Bhubaneswar on 29 January.

