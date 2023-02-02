David Isaacson





South African indoor hockey captains Jess O'Connor, second left, and Jethro Eustice, right, pose alongside national coaches Lennie Botha, left, of the women's side, and men's mentor Justin Rosenberg, second right. Image: Supplied



Four of South Africa's key players at the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Pretoria from Sunday to February 11 will have to switch to the short format quickly after recently competing at the outdoor World Cup in India.



