Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

SA stars ready to switch to quick pace at Indoor Hockey World Cup

Published on Thursday, 02 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 3

David Isaacson


South African indoor hockey captains Jess O'Connor, second left, and Jethro Eustice, right, pose alongside national coaches Lennie Botha, left, of the women's side, and men's mentor Justin Rosenberg, second right. Image: Supplied

Four of South Africa's key players at the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Pretoria from Sunday to February 11 will have to switch to the short format quickly after recently competing at the outdoor World Cup in India.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.