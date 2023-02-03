Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

'India should have retained some previous staff members': Harendra Singh's World Cup post-mortem

Published on Friday, 03 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 7

Former Indian hockey coach Harendra Singh believes letting go of S&C coaches after Tokyo Olympics hurt India in Hockey WC.

By Pritish Raj


Harendra Singh during his days as Indian coach. (credits: Hockey India)

Bhubaneswar: The early exit of Indian hockey team from Hockey World Cup disheartened the fans across the country. But it was even more heartbreaking for the person who had trained the core group of players who were on the pitch.

