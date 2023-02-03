



Indian men’s hockey boat has been rocked by chief coach Graham Reid’s decision to step down after the national team’s 9th place finish at the 15th World Cup that concluded at Bhubaneshwar. Reid has been by far the most successful foreign coach to exit India – the historic Olympic bronze medal at Tokyo after a hiatus of 43 years would be remain one of the cherished memories for legions of Indian hockey fans. The call taken by the 58-year-old Australian has of course taken a lot in Indian hockey fraternity by ‘surprise’.



