Graham Reid Did Very Good Job as India Coach: Pakistan Coach Siegfried Aikman

Published on Friday, 03 February 2023



The exit of Graham Reid as Indian men’s team coach has set off the Indian hockey tongues wagging. And for Pakistan men’s hockey team coach Siegfried Aikman, the move comes as a surprise. “To be honest, Graham Reid’s move to step down surprised me – he did a very good job with the Indian team – he helped the team win the first Olympic medal in 41 years, guided them to a third-place finish in the Pro League as well as a silver medal in the Commonwealth Games,” says Aikman.

