Pakistan coach Siegfried Aikman among front-runners to take up India job after Graham Reid's ouster

Published on Friday, 03 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 7

Australian Graham Reid resigned as the head coach of the India men's hockey team after the Tokyo Olympics bronze medalists failed to reach the quarter-finals of the recently-concluded World Cup on home soil.


File image of Pakistan men's hockey coach Siegfried Aikman. Image credit: Twitter/@asia_hockey

New Delhi: Argentine Max Caldas and Dutchman Siegfried Aikman are in contention to replace Graham Reid as Indian men’s hockey team head coach after the recent World Cup debacle, sources in Hockey India said.

