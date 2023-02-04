Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Learners in Sir Lowry’s Pass get a shot at sporting dreams after being gifted new netball and hockey pitch

Published on Saturday, 04 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 16

Teachers and pupils jump for joy as Gift of the Givers hands over a netball and hockey field to an impoverished school.

By Velani Ludidi


Sir Lowry's Pass Village Primary School players try out their new hockey and netball field. (Photo: Velani Ludidi)

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers continues staying true to its name by being the gift that keeps on giving. Founder and chairperson Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, joined by Proteas netball star Phumza Maweni, officially opened a brand-new netball and hockey field with artificial turf on Wednesday at Sir Lowry’s Pass Village Primary School in Sir Lowry’s Pass, 53km outside the Cape Town CBD.

