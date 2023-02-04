Teachers and pupils jump for joy as Gift of the Givers hands over a netball and hockey field to an impoverished school.



By Velani Ludidi





Sir Lowry's Pass Village Primary School players try out their new hockey and netball field. (Photo: Velani Ludidi)



Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers continues staying true to its name by being the gift that keeps on giving. Founder and chairperson Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, joined by Proteas netball star Phumza Maweni, officially opened a brand-new netball and hockey field with artificial turf on Wednesday at Sir Lowry’s Pass Village Primary School in Sir Lowry’s Pass, 53km outside the Cape Town CBD.



