Sportstar Aces 2023, Popular Choice: Indian women’s hockey side nominated for ‘National Team of the Year’ award

Published on Saturday, 04 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 16

Coming back from a fourth place finish at the Tokyo Olympics, the Indian women’s hockey team had a lot to prove in the year gone by.


The Indian women’s hockey team celebrates its bronze medal win at Birmingham 2022. | Photo Credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

The Indian women’s hockey side has been nominated for the ‘Popular Choice - National Team of the Year’ category for the upcoming Sportstar Aces Awards 2023.

