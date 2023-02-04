Sportstar Aces 2023, Popular Choice: Indian women’s hockey side nominated for ‘National Team of the Year’ award
Coming back from a fourth place finish at the Tokyo Olympics, the Indian women’s hockey team had a lot to prove in the year gone by.
The Indian women’s hockey team celebrates its bronze medal win at Birmingham 2022. | Photo Credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
The Indian women’s hockey side has been nominated for the ‘Popular Choice - National Team of the Year’ category for the upcoming Sportstar Aces Awards 2023.