Coming back from a fourth place finish at the Tokyo Olympics, the Indian women’s hockey team had a lot to prove in the year gone by.





The Indian women’s hockey team celebrates its bronze medal win at Birmingham 2022. | Photo Credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images



The Indian women’s hockey side has been nominated for the ‘Popular Choice - National Team of the Year’ category for the upcoming Sportstar Aces Awards 2023.



