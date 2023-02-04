Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Former Belgium Olympic & World Cup-Winning Coach Shane McLeod Not Keen for India Coach Job Owing to Family Constraints

Published on Saturday, 04 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 17



Indian men’s hockey have pressed the ‘overdrive’ button not largely for the disappointing 9th place finish at the 15th World Cup, but more for who would take over from exiting Indian chief coach Graham Reid. Quite obviously, taking up the role of India chief coach is an highly demanding job given the sky-high fan expectations that had only accelerated after the historic 2021 Tokyo Olympic bronze medal win. Several names are floating around, but no one is sure who is actually applying for the vacant post for which Hockey India has advertised on its website.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.