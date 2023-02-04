



Indian men’s hockey have pressed the ‘overdrive’ button not largely for the disappointing 9th place finish at the 15th World Cup, but more for who would take over from exiting Indian chief coach Graham Reid. Quite obviously, taking up the role of India chief coach is an highly demanding job given the sky-high fan expectations that had only accelerated after the historic 2021 Tokyo Olympic bronze medal win. Several names are floating around, but no one is sure who is actually applying for the vacant post for which Hockey India has advertised on its website.



