Previous Final Standings



1 Leipzig Germany 2003

1 Germany 2 Netherlands 3 France 4 Czech Republic 5 Belarus 6 Lithuania 7 Austria 8 Russia 9 Australia 10 South Africa 11 Trinidad and Tobago 12 Mexico



2 Vienna Austria 2007

1 Netherlands 2 Spain 3 Germany 4 Ukraine 5 Belarus 6 Australia 7 Austria 8 Scotland 9 Canada 10 Italy 11 Czech Republic 12 South Africa



3 Poznan Poland 2011

1 Germany 2 Netherlands 3 Ukraine 4 Belarus 5 Poland 6 Czech Republic 7 Austria 8 Australia 9 Argentina 10 Namibia 11 Uruguay 12 Kazakhstan



4 Leipzig Germany 2015

1 Netherlands 2 Germany 3 Czech Republic 4 Austria 5 Poland 6 Ukraine 7 Belarus 8 Australia 9 South Africa 10 Canada 11 Belgium 12 Kazakhstan

5 Berlin Germany 2018

1 Germany 2 Netherlands 3 Belarus 4 Ukraine 5 Switzerland 6 Australia 7 Czech Republic 8 Poland 9 Namibia 10 United States 11 Russia 12 Kazakhstan

6 Liege Belgium 2022

Cancelled due to COVID 19



FIH Indoor Hockey Women's World Cup Records



Highest scores in a match by a team:

Germany 19 - 2 Trinidad and Tobago Leipzig 2003

Germany 19 - 2 Australia Leipzig 2003

Germany 17 - 1 Namibia Poznan 2011

Netherlands 15 - 0 Mexico Leipzig 2003

Netherlands 15 - 0 Kazakhstan Leipzig 2015



Most goals scored by a team in one edition of WC:

89 goals Germany Leipzig 2003



Most Individual goals in a match:

8 goals Natascha Keller Germany 19-2 Trinidad and Tobago Leipzig 2003



Most Individual goals in one edition of WC:

24 goals Natascha Keller Germany Leipzig 2003

18 goals Julia Muller Germany Vienna 2007

15 goals Fanny Rinne Germany Leipzig 2003.